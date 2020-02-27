Lowell Sun Obituaries
Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home Inc
66 Concord Road
Billerica, MA 01821
(978) 667-9934
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home Inc
66 Concord Road
Billerica, MA 01821
Service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
1:00 PM
St. Joseph Cemetery
E. Chelmsford, MA
Gordon L. Ratta


1944 - 2020
Gordon L. Ratta Obituary
U.S. Army Vietnam Veteran

Billerica - Gordon L. Ratta, Age 75, husband of the late Jane A. (Lennerton) Ratta died Tuesday at the Lowell General Hospital.

Gordon was born in Burlington, VT, November 11, 1944, a son of the late Charles R. and Mary (Kirby) Ratta and lived in Billerica all of his life. He proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.

He worked in the Shipping and Receiving Department at Geartronics Inc. in Billerica prior to his retirement.

Gordon is survived by his dear friends, Peter and Linda Cormier of Clinton; his daughter, Lori Wheeler and her husband Tim of Billerica; his brother, Richard Ratta of TX and his granddaughter, Brittany Wheeler of Billerica.

A visitation will be held Friday at the SWEENEY MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 66 Concord Rd., Billerica from 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. A chapel service will be held at St. Joseph Cemetery, E. Chelmsford at 1 p.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. Funeral Director Dean M. Laurendeau. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com



Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 27, 2020
