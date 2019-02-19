|
Grace I. Schaffer
Of Billerica and Medford, Feb. 16, Grace I. Schaffer. A funeral mass will be held Wednesday, at St. Theresa Church, 466 Boston Rd., Billerica, at 10:30 am. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. It being her wish there will be no visiting hours. Burial in St. Patrick Cemetery, Stoneham. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the MSPCA, 350 South Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130. Arrangements under the care of the SWEENEY MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, Billerica. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 19, 2019