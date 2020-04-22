Lowell Sun Obituaries
Grace M. (Abbott) Bilodeau


1938 - 2020
Haverhill

Grace M. (Abbott) Bilodeau, 81, wife of Ronald P. Bilodeau, passed away April 18, 2020 at Penacook Place in Haverhill.

Born in Haverhill, she was the daughter of the late Howard and Margaret M. (Crosley) Abbott. Raised and educated in Haverhill, she attended Haverhill High School. She married her husband Ronald on October 5, 1957 and celebrated over 62 years of marriage. Grace was a stay at home mom who loved making time for her children and grandchildren. She was known for her great cooking and hosting family gatherings. Grace was devoted to her church, Rehobeth Lighthouse Church in Haverhill and was an active member. She was an Elder in the church, taught Sunday school and was involved with the church music department. A devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, she will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

In addition to her loving husband Ronald, she is survived by her children, Margaret Perkins and her husband Patrick of Derry, NH; Sandra Lanseigne and her husband Lionel of Columbia, MO; David Bilodeau and his wife Theresa of Epping, NH; Donna Rawding and her husband Brian of Kingston, NH; Daniel Bilodeau and his wife Cindy of Meredith, NH; grandchildren, Patrick, Timothy, Sarah and Christopher Perkins, Tiffany Schlarmann and her husband Ryan, Alisha Erickson and her husband James, Bethany Reiser and her husband Joshua; Melanie Bigelow and her husband Chris, David Bilodeau, Samantha Lawson and her husband Eric and Jacob Pettipost; Cody Bilodeau, Andre Tremblay and Ryan Freeman; great grandchildren, Tamra Perkins, Madison and Hailey Schlarmann, James, Gunner and Adelaide Erickson, Owen, Tyler and McKenna Bigelow and Avery Bilodeau; brother, Robert Abbott and his wife Karen of Dracut; sister, Patricia Malone of Pigeon Forge, TN; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son, Ronald P. Bilodeau, Jr. and her brothers, William Abbott and Howard Abbott, Jr.

Due to the current national health crisis, funeral services will be private. Arrangements are by the Kevin B. Comeau Funeral Home, 486 Main Street, Haverhill. Please visit Comeau Funeral Home on Facebook or www.comeaufuneral.com.



Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 22, 2020
