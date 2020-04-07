|
Grace M. Thellen
IOWA - Grace M. Thellen, born August 24, 1934, passed away in a local care facility Sunday, April 5, 2020, at the age of 85.
Grace is survived by her sons, Wayne Thellen of Iowa; Michael (Jean) Thellen of Houston, Texas; Jeffrey Thellen of Richmond, Texas; 4 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Norman E. Thellen; parents; siblings, Clarence; Charles; J. D. and Freddy Bread; Jean Jones; Ruby Sonnier. She was a graduate of Gueydan High School and a member of St. Raphael Catholic Church.
Private graveside services are in Lacassine Cemetery under the direction of Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at 1 p.m. Rev. Dismas Mauk, Celebrant. Words of comfort may be shared at www.johnsonandbrownfuneralhome.com or Facebook: Johnson & Brown Funeral Home.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 7, 2020