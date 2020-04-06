|
of Pelham, NH
Pelham, NH
Graham A. Beattie Jr., 88, of Pelham, NH, died Thursday, April 2, at Salemhaven Skilled Nursing Center in Salem, NH, after a brief illness.
Born in Lawrence, MA, he was the son of the late Graham A. Beattie, Sr. and Clare (Fargen) Beattie, and beloved husband for 56 years of the late Ann Rita (Fahey) Beattie. Graham attended Methuen schools, and was a proud graduate of Central Catholic High School, class of 1950. Following graduation he attended Merrimack College, and later, the Lowell Textile Institute. He was an active member of the Lawrence Naval Reserves from 1950-1958.
Graham took great pride in his work. His career began as a proofreader for Courier Citizen in Lowell for many years, a good choice, since he had such a keen eye for detail, and then as a floor refinisher at Wang Laboratories. Not such a good choice for those of us who ever washed floors under his watchful eye.
As an active member of his community, Graham was a lifelong member of Pelham Fish and Game Club, a communicant of St. Patrick's Church, the Pelham Senior Center, and the Knights of Columbus.
Graham's greatest joy in life was time spent at home with his family on Little Island Pond. He loved all things pond-related, and enjoyed being one of the oldest residents in the neighborhood and sharing his memories with others. There wasn't a day during the summer that he couldn't be found in or on the water, and the winters were reserved for ice fishing, and later on in life, watching other people ice fish.
Graham is survived by his three children, Graham A. Beattie III, and his wife, Kathy, of Danville, NH, Carol Ann Beattie, of Salem, NH, and Maureen Beattie-Waterworth and her husband, Christopher Waterworth, of Pelham, NH. Three grandchildren, Kelly Hand and her husband, Bill, of Danville, NH, Beth Parsons and her husband, Dan, of Merrimack, NH, and Matthew Boyd and his wife, Lisa, of Salem, NH. He also leaves five great-grandchildren, Ailie Parsons, Travis Boyd, Fiona Parsons, Sophia Hand, and Addison Hand, as well as his close friend, Red Tompkins of West Lebanon, NH, his cousins, Carol Neff and Shirley Fargen of Methuen, and his sisters-in-law, Mary (Fahey) Roark and Mildred (Fahey) Gagnon of Lowell.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the staff at Salemhaven for the kindness and care they gave to our father (and us) during his stay there.
Due to the Covid-19 health concerns, Graham's family will have a Celebration of Life at a time to be determined in the future. Expressions of sympathy and support may be mailed to DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., DRACUT, or those who wish may make donations in Graham's memory to: Resident Council Fund, Salemhaven Skilled Nursing Center, 23 Geremonty Drive, Salem, NH. 03079. To leave an online condolence or message please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com, or find us on Facebook under "Dracut Funeral Home"
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 6, 2020