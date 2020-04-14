Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Gregory J. Polychronopoulos


1944 - 2020
Gregory J. Polychronopoulos Obituary
Lowell

Mr. Gregory J. Polychronopoulos, 76, passed away on Wednesday April 8th at Lowell General Hospital.

Greg was born on April 5, 1944 in Kalamata, Greece a son of the late John and Panagiota (Sofronas) Polychronopoulos.

He came to the United States in 1969 settling in Lowell. Greg was well known in the Lowell community, working at the Speare House restaurant for over thirty years as the bartender in the restaurant lounge and at Jimmy's IV up until his retirement.

He was pre-deceased by his brothers in law, Peter Makris and George Maragos.

Greg is survived by his brother, Constantine Polychronopoulos and his wife Aurora; three sisters, Dena Makris, Chrisoula Maragos, and Evdoxia Kountanis and her husband Nickolaos; he also leaves many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews.

Due to the health crisis and government restrictions, his services were held privately. IN LIEU OF FLOWERS, memorial donations may be made in his memory to the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 62 Lewis St. Lowell, MA. 01854. Funeral arrangements of the direction of LAURIN FUNERAL HOME, directors, Louis M. Fazio III, M. Richard Laurin, and Scott Laurin. For condolences, please go to www.laurinfuneralhome.com



View the online memorial for Gregory Polychronopoulos
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 14, 2020
