MAHONEY FUNERAL HOME
187 NESMITH ST.
Lowell, MA 01852-2825
978-452-6361
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
IMMACULATE CONCEPTION CHURCH
144 E. MERRIMACK ST.
LOWELL, MA
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
IMMACULATE CONCEPTION CHURCH
144 E. MERRIMACK ST.
LOWELL, MA
Gualter M. "Walter" Borges


1954 - 2019
Gualter M. "Walter" Borges Obituary
of Lowell

LOWELL

Gualter M. "Walter" Borges, 65, of Lowell, passed away unexpectedly on August 2, 2019. Born March 30, 1954, in São Miguel, Azores, Portugal, he was a son of Virginia (dos Anjos) Borges of Lowell and the late Duarte Borges. He was also a brother of the late Joe Borges.

He was the loving husband of Mary Jo (Silva) Borges for 37 years, and nothing brought him more joy than spending time with her and his two daughters, Melissa Borges and Monique Borges.

In addition, he leaves his brother Carlos, his sister in law Lorete and his niece Jenny Borges who was very dear to his heart. He also leaves behind Louie Garcia of Lowell who was like a brother to him since childhood. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

He grew up in São Miguel, and came to the United States in 1969, settling in Lowell.

He was a master of working with his hands and in the auto body field for over 30 years. He was well known as a jack-of-all trades his entire life. He had a deep passion for riding motorcycles, dancing and music. He was always up for an adventure. He was a member of The "Reds Club", the Portuguese American Civic League.

Borges

ON THURSDAY, AUGUST 8, YOU ARE INVITED TO HIS VISITATION AT THE IMMACULATE CONCEPTION CHURCH, 144 E. MERRIMACK ST. LOWELL, FROM 11 AM, UNTIL HIS FUNERAL MASS BEGINS AT 12 PM. IN LIEU OF FLOWERS, MEMORIAL CONTRIBUTIONS MAY BE MADE IN HIS NAME TO THE DAV – Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301 OR ONLINE AT WWW.DAV.ORG. ARRANGEMENTS BY THE MAHONEY FUNERAL HOME, 187 NESMITH STREET, LOWELL 978-452-6361 E-CONDOLENCE - MAHONEYFUNERALHOME.COM.



Published in Lowell Sun on Aug. 6, 2019
