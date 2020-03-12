|
Gudrun Sabine (née Rohland) Smith (84), died Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at Lowell General Hospital after a long illness, with her family by her side. She was the beloved wife of the late Daniel W. Smith, Jr., former vice-principal of Dracut High School. They were married on July 14, 1956.
Gudrun was born in Frankfurt, Germany on May 12, 1935, a daughter of the late Sabine E. Rohland (née Pfuhlmann) and Werner G. Rohland. She was pre-deceased by her sister Mechthild S. Büsing, and her children Daniel W., Darcy R., Patricia A., and David R.
Gudrun is survived by her daughters, Dr. Keely A. Smith and Tana A. Perezcastaneda; grandchildren, Chanelle Wimbish and her husband, Brennan; Sabine Elam, Tahriah Clay, Quinton and Desmond Perezcastaneda; and her great-grandchildren, Tavian and Taylyn Moore.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society at https://www.nationalmssociety.org/Donate. To leave an online condolence, story, or message, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com, or find us on Facebook under "Dracut Funeral Home."
"Honor her for all that her hands have done, and let her works bring her praise at the city gate" ~ Proverbs 31:31
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 12, 2020