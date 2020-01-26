|
of Lowell
LOWELL
Guy W. Michalczyk, 66, of Lowell, passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at St. Joseph Hospital in Nashua, after a lingering illness. For Forty Two years he was the beloved husband to Susan M. (Hebert) Michalczyk who died in 2016.
A son of the late William Michalczyk and the late Julia (Maronowski) Michalczyk, he was born October 26, 1953, in Lowell, he was educated in the local schools, graduating from Lowell High School, and also earned his Bachelor's Degree from the University of Lowell. He served with the United States Navy during the Vietnam War era.
He made his home in the Pawtucketville Section of the city of Lowell, and retired from the United States Postal Service after thirty years as a letter carrier.
Family was his greatest pleasure and he loved spending time with his children and grandchildren, especially summers in his pool. He also enjoyed watching classic movies and trips to Brown's for a lobster dinner with Sue before she passed. He was also a member of the Tyngsboro Sportsmen's Club, the National Rifle Association and enjoyed fishing and golfing.
His survivors include his children, Jason Michalczyk and his wife Shannon, of Lowell, Jessica Michalczyk of Barrington, NH and Cheryl Leclair and her husband Rich of Lowell; his grandchildren, Spc. Amy Michalczyk, Ian Michalczyk, Colby Nelson, Emma Nelson, Jackson Leclair, and Hunter Leclair; his sister, Judy Adamowski of Nashua, NH; his brother, Bob Michalczyk and his wife, Betsy of Townsend; his sister-in-law, Lucy Hebert of Derry, NH and Albert Hebert of Lowell; as well as several nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Richard Michalczyk, and the late Janet Spalthoff. He also leaves lifelong friends Dan and Donna Champagne.
ON FRIDAY, JANUARY 31, YOU ARE INVITED TO HIS VISITATION FROM 3 UNTIL 7 PM, AT THE MCDONOUGH FUNERAL HOME, 14 HIGHLAND STREET, LOWELL 978-458-6816. HIS FUNERAL SERVICE WILL BE HELD AT 7 PM, FOLLOWING THE VISITATION. MEMORIALS IN HIS NAME TO AUTISM SPEAKS, 1060 STATE RD., SECOND FLOOR, PRINCETON, NJ 008540.
E-CONDOLENCE SITE WWW.MCDONOUGHFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 26, 2020