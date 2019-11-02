Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Carrier Family Funeral Home & Crematory
38 Range Rd
Windham, NH 03087
(603) 898-9552
of Windham, NH; 78

Gwynne Redman, 78, of Windham, NH passed away on Friday night, October 25th, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in Henderson, Kentucky and was raised in the neighboring town of Evansville, Indiana.

Gwynne raised her family in Pelham, NH. She was a great mom and loved spending time with her family. She also had a love for dogs. Gwynne was feisty, independent, good-hearted, and always saw the positive in people. She enjoyed arts and crafts in her spare time.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Lori and Joe Lussier of Windham; her brother-in-law, Jack Turpin, and her niece, Deb Normandin.

There will be no services.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to NH SPCA, 104 Portsmouth Avenue, PO Box 196, Stratham, NH 03885.

For directions or to send a message of condolence to the family, please visit www.carrierfuneralhome.com.



Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 2, 2019
