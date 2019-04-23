|
U.S. Navy Veteran and Retired
Tewksbury Police Detective TEWKSBURY H. David Perry, age 78, a resident of Tewksbury for 54 years, passed away at the Winchester Hospital with his family at his side on Thursday, April 18, 2019.
He was the beloved husband of Ruth I. (Hoey) Perry, who passed away on August 5, 2014.
Born in Cambridge on January 2, 1941, he was the son of the late Joseph and Doris (Noden) Perry.
Dave was raised in Arlington and graduated from Arlington High School.
In 1959, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served aboard the U.S.S. Aucilla.
Dave was a member of the Tewksbury Police force for 28 years. He began his career in law enforcement as a Patrolman and retired in 2002 as a Detective.
While serving on the Tewksbury Police Force, he attended Northern Essex Community College in Haverhill, where he received an Associate Degree.
Since retiring, Dave enjoyed spending the winter months in Ft. Myers Beach, FL.
Dave was a member of the Tewksbury Elks Post # 2070 and the Tewksbury Lions Club.
He is survived by his children, Jeffrey Perry, of Derry, NH, Tewksbury Police Sergeant Mark Perry and his wife Carrie, of Lowell, Kimberly Silk and her husband, Stephen, of North Andover, Deborah Guttadauro and her husband, Tewksbury Fire Dept. Lieutenant, Paul Guttadauro, of Tewksbury, and David Perry and his wife, Karen, of N. Andover; twelve grandchildren, Brad and Allie Perry, Dustin (Janelle), Stephanie, Jake and Julia Silk, Kelsey (Shelby Gilbeau), Cortny and Kara Guttadauro, William, Andrew and Caroline Perry; three great grandchildren, Patrick and Connor Silk, and Wren Gilbeau; siblings, Phil Perry and his wife Joan, of Osterville, and Judy Cooper, and her husband Art, of Mt. Holly, NJ; best friend, Sandy DeLucia and her late husband Joe; many brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews; and his beloved dog, Daisy. PERRY Calling hours are Thursday, April 25, from 4-8 p.m. at the Farmer & Dee Funeral Home, 16 Lee St., Tewksbury. His funeral procession will begin at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 26, followed by his Funeral Mass at 11:30 a.m. at St. Michael's Church, 196 Main St., North Andover. Services will conclude at Tewksbury Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Tewksbury Police Association, 918 Main St., Tewksbury, MA 01876. www.farmeranddee.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 23, 2019