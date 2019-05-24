|
Hamilton E. Whitney III, 74
Hamilton died peacefully at home May 16, 2019, after a long battle with cancer. He was born in Lowell Mass. in 1944. He lived in Mass. for 47 years then in New Hampshire for 27 years. Everywhere he lived he formed many lasting friendships. An avid motorcycle rider, he was a winning flat track racer and ice racer for many years. Above all he loved his wife and his children and their families. Every addition to his family brought him great joy. He is survived by: his wife Joan - son Michael Dube and wife Melissa, children Michelle, Shawn, Colin, Brandon - Daughter Sherry Dalrymple children Patrick, Matthew, Haley, great-Grandchildren Alyvia, Emma- Daughter Sheila Prevost and husband Jay children Natasha, Jason- Son Hamilton Whitney and wife Mandy child Timothy.
As Hamilton wished there will be only a private family gathering in his honor. Remember him as a great friend in life.
Published in Lowell Sun from May 24 to May 31, 2019