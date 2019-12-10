|
Loving Father, Brother, Uncle, Friend
United States Marine Corps Veteran
Dracut
Harold A. Meyers, age 89, a longtime resident of Dracut, passed away peacefully on December 7, 2019, at his home. He was the beloved husband of Norma B. (Vinal) Meyers, who passed away in March.
Born in Lowell on December 24, 1929, he was the son of the late Arthur and Agnes (Johnston) Meyers. He grew up in the Centerville section of Lowell where he attended the Fifth Street Baptist Church.
A proud member of the United States Marine Corps, Harold enlisted on September 19, 1951, serving during the Korean War until his honorable discharge on September 18, 1953. He was awarded the National Service Defense Medal.
Harold and Norma married on March 19, 1966, and were blessed to celebrated 53 wonderful years of marriage. Shortly after marrying, they moved to Dracut where they became longtime beloved members of Christ Church United. Harold served as an usher, and was a tireless member of numerous committees.
He owned and operated the Harold A. Meyers Painting Company for over 50 years, and was a member of the Dracut Grange for many years. An avid Boston Red Sox fan, he never missed watching a game.
He enjoyed meeting his group of friends at McDonalds in Dracut every morning for breakfast. He also enjoyed gardening and caring for his two faithful dogs. Most of all, Harold was a devoted family man who will always be remembered for his devout faith.
He is survived by a daughter, Janet L. Meyers of Dracut, a brother-in-law Robert Vinal and his wife Melissa of Dracut, a sister-in-law, Ruth Meyers of Chelmsford, and many dear nieces, nephews, and friends. He was the brother of the late Arthur J. Meyers, Robert D. Meyers, and Doris F. Hamilton.
MEYERS
Friends will be received at the Christ Church United of Dracut on Thursday from 9 to 11 AM, followed by his Funeral Service at 11 AM. Interment with Military Honors in Elmwood Cemetery, Methuen. In lieu of flowers, donations in Harold's memory may be made to Christ Church United, 10 Arlington Street, Dracut, MA 01826. Funeral Director, Frederick W. Healy. Please visit Harold's Life Tribute at www.morsebaylissfuneralhome.com
Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 10, 2019