Loving Husband, Father,
Grandfather, Great-Grandfather
U.S. Navy Veteran
Harold B. "Harry" Jencks of Ossipee, NH, formerly of Westford, MA and Hudson, NH, died peacefully on July 23, 2020, in Ossipee, with his loving family by his side, aged 81 years.
Born in Norwich, CT, September 4, 1938, a son of the late Howard B. and Mable A. (Fedler) Jencks. He received his education in the Norwich school system.
On January 3, 1956, at the age of 17, Harold enlisted in the United States Navy. He served aboard the U.S.S. Canberra and was honorably discharged on January 2, 1962. While stationed in Boston, he met his future bride, the love of his life, Mary A. DeCarlo. They wed on September 5, 1959, and settled in Cambridge, MA to raise their family.
Harold was a proud, devoted, loving husband and father, always working hard to provide for his family. He worked as a mail handler for the US Postal Service for over 31 years, mainly out of the Waltham Post Office. Harold also retired from McLean Hospital in Belmont, MA as well as Emerson Hospital in Concord, MA.
Upon his well-deserved retirements, he and Mary moved to New Hampshire and enjoyed a little traveling. An avid sportsman, he also enjoyed hunting and fishing, snowmobiling and ATV riding. Family always came first for Harry, and he especially loved having fun times with his cherished grandchildren. He was a man of great character and values, who will be missed by so many.
He is survived by four daughters, Mary A. Hickey, Debra A. Jencks and her husband William Winchester, Patricia A. Ciarfella and her husband Christopher, and Donna M. Scott and her husband Peter. Three grandchildren, Dylan L. Bradbury, Thomas J. and Ryan L. Hickey, and two great-grandsons, Braiden and Drayce Bradbury. Three brothers, Howard B. Jencks, Jr. and his wife Diana, Donald Jencks and Charles O. Jencks, and several nieces and nephews. He was the grandfather of the late Lucas H. Bradbury, brother of the late John, Louie and Caroline, and brother-in-law of the late Cheryl Jencks.
It being his wish, a private Funeral Service and Interment was held at Hillside Cemetery, Westford. Arrangements in the care of the MORSE-BAYLISS Funeral Home, 122 Princeton Boulevard, Lowell. Funeral Director, Frederick W. Healy. Friends who wish may make a memorial donation in his name to: Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation, 110 East 42nd St., 16th Floor., New York, NY 10017 (www.alzinfo.org/donate
)
