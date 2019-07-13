|
|
of Chelmsford, formerly of Burlington
Harold B. Tomkins, 86, of Chelmsford formerly of Burlington died Sunday, June 30th, at the Life Care Center in Billerica.
He was married to Barbara L. (Turner) Jones with whom he celebrated their 8th wedding anniversary on August 20, 2019.
Born in Morristown, NJ, he was the son of the late Horace and Mary Tomkins. He graduated from Howe High School in Billerica with the class of 1951 where he was the Captain of the Basketball Team. He earned a BS in engineering from Lowell Technological Institute.
He proudly served with the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
Harold retired from the Raytheon Corporation.
He was an avid sports fan.
Besides his wife, he is survived by his son, Robert and his wife, Maureen Tomkins of Burlington; daughters, Regina and her husband Leo Wilson of Burlington, Karen and her husband Fran Hayes of Billerica and Melissa and her husband, David Robichaud of Billerica; seven grandchildren and three great- grandchildren,
He was the husband of the late Sheila Tomkins.
Tomkins
At his request, there are no visiting hours, and his Funeral Service was held yesterday at the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD. Burial was in the Pine Ridge Cemetery, Chelmsford. Memorials may be made in his name to the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.
View the online memorial for Harold B. Tomkins
Published in Lowell Sun on July 13, 2019