Harold E. Bosselmann
Harold E. Bosselmann, age 80, a former resident of Westford, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at his home in Fryeburg, ME, that he shared with his daughter devoted Carri and her partner Stan Wilson.
He was born in Medford on December 13, 1939, the son of late Walter E. and Harriett E. (Moody) Bosselmann. He was educated in the Winchester school system and went to Avon Old Farms School in Avon, CT. Harry was a successful plumbing and heating contractor learning the trade under his father at Webco Plumbing & Heating. He was co-owner of Merrimack Valley Plumbing & Heating, then started H. Bosselmann & Son, Incorporation. He was also Westford's plumbing inspector for many years.
Harold's family and profession were his biggest passions along with taking care of his beautiful home in Westford. He also enjoyed going to his lakehouse on Winnipesaukee ,and his home in Cape Coral, Florida. He enjoyed fishing, boating, snowmobiling, and traveling, he loved to engineer creative wood working projects. Most of all Harry loved his family.
He donated much time, effort and financial support to the homeless goldens in need at Yankee Golden Retriever Rescue in Hudson, MA where he adopted his beloved golden Dickens.
Harry is survived by his 4 children, Carri and her partner Stan Wilson of Fryeburg, Todd and his wife Liz of Myrtle Beach, Brooke Hosford of Bradenton, FL, and Jamie L. Jeanson and her husband Mickey of Littleton, his sister Frances Brownell of Pensacola, FL and brother Walter Bosselmann and sister-in-law Arlyse of Seatle, WA. 9 grandchildren, Brandon, Kory, Ryan, Sean, Katlyn, Tayler, Jake, Breese, Harper, and Cooper as well as 7 great-grandchildren, nephews and many friends as well.
Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent in Harrys honor to Yankee Golden Retriever Rescue, 110 Chapin Road Hudson, MA 01749.
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 15, 2020