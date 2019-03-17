Lowell Sun Obituaries
Harold E. Crane Jr.
longtime resident of Lowell; 88

Harold E. Crane Jr., age 88, passed away March 13 at Lowell General Hospital after a brief illness. He was the husband of the late Phyllis M. (Moran) Crane.

He was born in Quincy, MA on September 13, 1930, a son of the late Harold and Helen (Gearty) Crane. He was a longtime resident of Lowell and a communicant of the Immaculate Conception Parish.

Harold was an US Army veteran having served our country during the Korean War.

Prior to his retirement he was a marketing specialist for Honeywell Corp for 11 years and previously at Digital Corp. for over 20 years.

He is survived by two daughters and a son-in-law, Ellen Crane of Lowell and Jeanne and Gerald Fitzgerald of Lawrence; one son, Timothy Crane of Austin, TX; a sister, Joan Licursi, of Pennsylvania; a brother-in-law, Walter Moran, NY; one granddaughter, Olivia Mikayla Crane - Lane, of Hollywood, CA; 3 step grandchildren, Jerry, Kimberley and Lori; also many nieces and nephews. He was also father of the late Richard Crane and brother of the late Kathryn Renahan.

CRANE - At the request of the family, there will be no visitation and all services will be held privately. Arrangements in the care of the M.R. LAURIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 295 Pawtucket St., Lowell. To share your thoughts and memories of Harold, please visit www.laurinfuneralhome.com
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 17, 2019
