of Methuen, formerly of Tewksbury
and Melrose
Methuen
Harold E. Perkins, Jr., 80, of Methuen, formerly of Tewksbury and Melrose, died on Thursday, December 19 at his residence.
Born in Melrose on July 12, 1939, he was the son of the late Harold E. and Marion E. (Contant) Perkins.
Mr. Perkins was a graduate of Wakefield High School. He was a retired printer for Commercial Union Insurance Company in South Boston. Mr. Perkins enjoyed boating on Sebago Lake in Maine and spending time with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his son Craig Perkins and his wife Donna of Franklin, NH, his two daughters; Courtney Conners and her husband William of Billerica and Daphne Minghella and her husband Jason of Tewksbury, his nine grandchildren; Hunter, Cody, Austin, Riley, Kendra, Zach, Bella, Liam & Mandi and his former wife Thea Stoneman of Boca Raton, FL.
Perkins Jr.
His Funeral Service will be held in the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Tuesday, Dec 31 at 11am. Visitation for family and friends will be held at the Funeral Home prior to the service starting at 10am.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the MSCPA at Nevins Farm, 400 Broadway, Methuen, MA 01844. For obit, directions & guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 27, 2019