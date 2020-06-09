Loving Husband, Father, Grandfather
U. S. Air Force Vietnam War Veteran
Lowell
Harold "Hal" E. Wheatley Jr., a longtime resident of Lowell, died peacefully on June 6, 2020, at the Care Dimensions Hospice House in Lincoln, after a lengthy illness, aged 73 years. He was the beloved husband of Yvonne C. (Jones) Wheatley, with whom he would have celebrated 50 years of marriage in November.
Born in Lowell, November 8, 1946, a son of the late Harold E. Sr. and Lillian M. (Metevier) Wheatley. He received his early education in the Billerica school system and graduated from Billerica High School with the Class of 1964. He furthered his education at Wichita Technical Institute, Kansas.
In 1966, he enlisted in the US Air Force, serving with the 4519th Combat Crew Training Squadron. He received the National Defense Service Medal, Air Force Commendation Medal, Air Force Medal, and the Small Arms Expert Marksmanship Ribbon. Sergeant Wheatley was honorably discharged on May 28, 1969.
Harold met Yvonne at a drag racing event in Wichita, a sport they both very much enjoyed. They married on November 14, 1970 and lived in Illinois for a time before settling in Lowell in 1974 to raise their family.
Mr. Wheatley was a career Raytheon employee. He worked as an Electronics Technician at both the South Lowell facility, and then for many years in Andover until he retired in 2014 after 42 years of dedicated service.
Harold was a huge fan of the great outdoors and loved to spend time at the family cabin on Lake Winnipesaukee. When not at the cabin, Harold and Yvonne took many long road trips in the camper with their family. He never missed a Deerfield Fair, was an avid bird enthusiast, an expert model maker, and most especially, a major collector of everything Mickey Mouse. He loved all animals, but cats held a special place in his heart. Most of all, he loved being with his family, and especially doting on his cherished grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Jasen D. Wheatley and his husband Christopher of Tyngsborough, and two daughters, Sharen E. Majors and her husband Phillip of Hudson, NH, and Samantha R. Wheatley of Lowell, two grandchildren, Lucas A. Majors and Finley D. Majors, and a sister, Joanne Champagne and her husband Donald of Dracut. He was the father of the late Branden Lee Wheatley.
Friends will be received at the First Baptist Church of Tewksbury on Thursday from 10 to 10:45 AM, followed by his Funeral Service at 11 AM. Please bring a face covering, as wearing one will be required, and social distancing will be practiced. Interment with military honors in Westlawn II Cemetery, Lowell. Friends who wish may make memorial donations in his name to the Care Dimensions Hospice House, 125 Winter Street, Lincoln, MA 01773 (https://giving.caredimensions.org), or to Veterans Assisting Veterans, P.O. Box 274, Dracut, MA 01826 (http://www.vetsassistingvets.org/donate). Arrangements in the care of the MORSE-BAYLISS Funeral Home, 122 Princeton Boulevard, Lowell. Funeral Director, Frederick W. Healy. Please visit Harold's life tribute page at
Published in Lowell Sun on Jun. 9, 2020.