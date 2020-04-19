|
|
Loving Father, Grandfather, Father-in-law, Uncle, Brother and Friend
Dracut
Harold Eric Underwood, more recently known by many as "Handsome Harry", passed away peacefully on April 13, 2020, at Palm Manor in Chelmsford, at the age of 81. He was the beloved husband of the late Deborah Jean (Scott) Underwood for over 50 years.
Born on January 2, 1939, a son of the late Esther F. (Butterfield) Underwood Charron and Capt. John H. Underwood Sr. Harold Eric spoke often of his father John, who bravely served and was killed in action in 1945 at the European Theatre of World War II. Harold graduated second in his class from Dracut High School in 1956, and also earned academic honors while a summer intern at Northwestern University. While serving as a member of the Army National Guard, he earned a BS in Physics from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, Troy, NY, in 1960. After college, he spent some time participating in physics research on the island of American Samoa in the Pacific. In addition to working as a physicist, he was also a software engineer at Raytheon for many years.
Whether you knew him as "Handsome Harry," a nickname he earned and loved, or Eric, as he was also called, you knew he was a truly unique, gentle and kind man. He enjoyed playing tennis, attending church services and singing in the church choir in his younger years. Recently, his interests included following his beloved Patriots and playing bingo. He was always up for a conversation about sports or politics. Harry's most loved activity over the last few years was singing loud and proud for all to hear. He spent most of his days singing any and all songs he knew. Despite any issues he faced, he maintained a positive attitude and an optimism that was truly admirable. He loved spending time with family, and looked forward to holidays and birthday parties with his cherished grandchildren.
Harold Eric is survived by a daughter, Colby Jean George and her husband Justin of Dracut, a son, Steven Underwood and his wife Jillian of Londonderry, NH; four grandchildren who will miss him greatly, Riley and Teagan George, and Jake and Luke Underwood; two brothers, Dave Nutter and his wife Chrissy of Lahaina, Maui, HI, and John H. Underwood and his wife Margaret of Salem, NY; two nieces, Hannah Kalish of Chelmsford, and Kristen Underwood of Vermont; two nephews, John "Jack" Underwood and his wife Andrea of Missouri, and Brian Underwood, of Salem, NY, and a sister-in-law, Cindy Kalish and her wife Martha of Chelmsford. He was the brother of the late Michelle Charron.
SERVICES
"Handsome Harry's" Memorial Service will be delayed until a time when it is safe to truly celebrate the life of this one of a kind father, grandfather, father-in-law, uncle, brother and friend. Plans will be announced at a later date. Until then, please visit his life tribute page at www.morsebaylissfuneralhome.com to share your special memory or story with us. Arrangements entrusted to the MORSE-BAYLISS Funeral Home, 122 Princeton Boulevard, Lowell. Funeral Director, Frederick W. Healy.
View the online memorial for Harold Eric Underwood
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 19, 2020