Harold "Harry" Francis Shannon, 88, of Dunstable, MA passed peacefully Monday, February 18, 2019 surrounded by his family and holding the hand of his dear wife.



He was married to Ruth (Van Norden) Shannon with whom he would have celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on July 17, 2019.



Born in Lowell on February 13, 1931, he was the son of the late Patrick and Elizabeth (McKenzie) Shannon. He attended Lowell High School and signed up with the US Navy right after, proudly serving during the Korean War. Upon return, he began working as a chef, later retiring from Cutler Army Hospital at Fort Devens. He lived in Westford with his wife for over 60 years.



Harry had a strong Catholic faith and attended Saint John's Church of Chelmsford for over 60 years, where he was also an usher. He was a member of H. E. Fletcher Club in Westford, where he had many friends and good times. Harry treasured his vacations at York Beach in Maine with Ruth every year since their honeymoon in 1954. Anyone who knew Harry heard his jokes every time they saw him. He loved to have fun and make people laugh. He truly loved spending time with his family and friends. Harry also loved playing Keno and trying his luck at Foxwoods.



Besides his wife, he is survived by many nieces and nephews, including Donny Greenwood and his wife Evelyn of Westford, David Greenwood and his wife Jennifer of Dunstable, Diana Moulton and her husband Jeff of Westford, Karen Marison and her husband Eric of Nashua, Kimberly Matthes of Haverhill, Susan Provencher and her husband Kirk of Londonderry and Robbie. He is also survived by his brother in law, Donald Greenwood.



Harry was the son-in-law of the late Lamert Van Norden and his wife Mary. He was also the brother in law of the late Richard Van Norden, Milton Van Norden, and brother-in-law of Esther Greenwood.



SHANNON - Harry's visiting hours will be Thurs. 4 to 7 P.M. Funeral Friday at 10:00 am from the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD, with a funeral Mass at 11:00 at St. John the Evangelist Church in N. Chelmsford. Burial in Fairview Cemetery, Chelmsford.