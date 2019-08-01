Home

Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Massachusetts National Cemetery
Bourne, MA
Harold J. Berard


1926 - 2019
Harold J. Berard Obituary
Harold J. Berard
formerly of Dracut, MA; 93

Harold J. Berard 93, Born January 24, 1926 died peacefully on July 30, 2019 in his sleep. A retired New England telephone switchman, He was the husband of the late Geraldine "Gerry" (Readon) Berard. Harold was the son of the late Gerogina (Kelly) Berard and John O. Berard. The youngest of three children his siblings were John Berard and Ann (Berard) Marrissey.

Harold grew up in the Highlands section of Lowell. He served as a Radioman in the U.S Navy during World War II and the Korean War. Soon after the war he married Gerry and built a home in Dracut where they lived for 33 years until their retirement to West Yarmouth.

He is survived by his son Bowen and his wife Jennine and several nieces and nephews.

We would like to thank Bridges at Mashpee and Beacon Hospice for the wonderful care they gave him in the last years of his life.

In accordance with Harold's wishes, a service with military honors will be held on Monday August 5th at 2 pm AT Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne.

Notes of comfort may be sent to his family at www.MorrisOConnorBlute.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Aug. 1, 2019
