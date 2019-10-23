|
Harold "Harry" J. Verge, 82, of Salem, NH passed away at his home on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019. Harry relocated back from Florida to be with his family.
Harry was born and educated in Lowell, MA, the son of the late Bertha (Robichaud) and Harold Verge. After being honorably discharged from the US Air Force, Harry had a successful career as a mechanic with BTU in Billerica until his retirement.
Harry was known as a talented woodworker and avid bowler. He was also a proud minor league baseball coach when his children were young. Harry and Rita Tremblay were married in 1985 and spent the next 26 years traveling and spending time with family and friends. Harry was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
He was predeceased by his wife, Rita (Tremblay) Verge. Surviving Harry are his children, Harold Verge, Jr. of Lowell, David Verge and wife Jennifer of Salem, NH, Steven Verge of Andover, MA, Daniel Verge of Lowell, MA, Diana Foster and husband Peter of Rockport, MA; Rita Ann Boutin and husband Raymond, Daniel Tremblay and wife Sharon, James Tremblay and wife Lisa all of Riverview, FL, John Tremblay and wife Melissa of Lowell, MA, MaryBeth Jutras and partner Jeffrey Cormier of Hudson, NH; his special friend, Loretta Silva of Lexington, MA; his 22 grandchildren and several great- grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by his dog, Mischief.
A Funeral Service will be held at the Douglas and Johnson Funeral Home, 214 Main Street, Salem, NH on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 11:00 am. A visitation will be held just prior to the service from 10:00am to 11:00am in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in Harry's name to the Salem Animal Rescue League, 4 SARL Drive Salem, NH 03079. To send a message of condolence to the family, please view the obituary at www.douglasandjohnson.com.
