Harriet (Schofield) Nawoichik
1930 - 2020
Harriet (Schofield) Nawoichik passed away peacefully at home on Sept. 24, 2020. She was 90 years old.

Born on April 27, 1930 to the late Florence and Clesson Schofield, Harriet grew up in Lexington. She graduated from Lexington High School in 1948 and then attended Bryant and Stratton Commercial School in Boston where she completed the secretarial program. In spite of her strong mathematical abilities, she was not allowed to pursue an accounting degree because she was a woman.

It was at Lexington High School that Harriet met her future husband, Stanley Nawoichik. They were happily married for 65 years and raised their six children in Bedford.

Harriet was an avid gardener, reader, and swimmer. She and Stanley enjoyed square dancing with the Minuteman Squares and spent many years camping at Cape Neddick, Maine.

She is predeceased by her husband.

Surviving Harriet are her sons, John of Hyannis, Barry and his wife Liliane of Ayer, Richard of Lowell, and daughters, Marilyn Hickey of Maine, Susan Stephens of Oklahoma, and Carolyn Gillespie of Bedford.

She is also survived by several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Private graveside services were held in Shawsheen Cemetery, Bedford.

Memorial gifts in Harriet's honor may be made to Ascend Hospice, 100 Locke Dr., Marlborough, MA 01752.

Shawsheen Funeral Home, BEDFORD.



Published in Lowell Sun on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Shawsheen Funeral Home
281 Great Road
Bedford, MA 01730
(781) 275-7706
Memories & Condolences
September 26, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
D T
