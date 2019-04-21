|
of Billerica formerly of Burlington BILLERICA Riley, Harry C. of Billerica formerly of Burlington, April 18. Beloved husband of the late Joan (McGowan). Loving father of Judith Gauthier & her husband Conrad of Hudson, NH, Pamela Ayotte & her husband Don of Lowell, Maureen of Lowell, Priscilla Tobin & her husband Kevin of Wilmington, William & his wife Suzanne of Stoneham and Timothy & his wife Michelle of Tyngsboro. Grandfather of Jesse Moltenbrey, Nancy Gauthier, Brittany & Trevor Ayotte, Michelle Forget, Kevin, Daniel & Corey Tobin and Diane, Sean, Catherine, Lindsay & Colin Riley and the late Heather Kathleen Tobin. Great-grandfather of Ryan & Brooklyn Forget and Kevin, Nora & Leighton Tobin. RILEY Visiting hours will held at the Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (Exit 34 off Rt. 128/95 Woburn side) on Tuesday, April 23 from 4-8 pm. Funeral from the Funeral Home on Wednesday, April 24 at 9 am. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Margaret's Church, 111 Winn St., Burlington at 10 am. Burial in Chestnut Hill Cemetery, Burlington. Memorials in Harry's name may be made to the Burlington Council on Aging, 61 Center St., Burlington, MA 01803. For directions, obituary & online guestbook see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net & www.stmargaretburlington.org
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 21, 2019