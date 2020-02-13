|
|
Loving Husband, Father, Grandfather,
Great-Grandfather and Brother
Billerica
Harry J. Allan, Age 76, beloved husband of Marilyn R. (LeClerc) Allan died unexpectedly Sunday, February 9 while riding his horse in Georgia.
He was born in Boston, February 21, 1943, a son of the late John F. and Katherine E. (Smith) Allan and was a resident of Billerica for most of his life.
Harry was employed as a Developer and Home Builder in the Billerica area and designed many homes for other builders. Besides his family, one of his greatest joys was riding his horse and roping.
Besides his wife, Harry is survived by his sons, Hank Allan and Debbie Peterson, Ed Allan and Bonnie Birchall and Marty Allan and his wife Maria all of Billerica; his brother, John Allan and his wife Kay of TN; his sisters, Jacqueline Bochniak of PA and Dawn Farris and her husband Mark of Lowell; his grandchildren, Jessica and Jesse Larson of Lakeland, FL, Christopher Alan, Nichole Allan, Matt Bradley, Cameron Allan, Dylan Allan and Joey Allan all of Billerica and his great grandchildren, Alayna and Tucker Bradley and Gracie Larson.
A Memorial Mass will be held Saturday at St. Theresa Church, 466 Boston Rd., Billerica at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. Burial will take place at Fox Hill Cemetery, 130 Andover Rd., Billerica. Memorial contributions may be made to the , Arrangements under the care of the Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home, Billerica. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 13, 2020