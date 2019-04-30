|
|
Harry Milliken, Jr.
of Lowell; 38
LOWELL - Harry Milliken, Jr., age 38, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Thursday, April 25, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Brandy Young, with whom he had shared 18 years of love and life.
Born in Lowell, MA on April 10, 1981, he was the son of the late Harry Milliken, Sr. and Shirley Rokosz and her husband Ted. Following his education, Harry went on to work in the electrical field, most recently as a solar panel installer. All who knew Harry understood well that his love for life could not be matched. His smile and warmth could light up any room, and his personality could be described as "out of this world". Harry enjoyed traveling all around the world with his wife, and indulging himself in the knowledge and culture of other countries. His search for knowledge, growth and drive for self improvement was inspiring to all that knew him. He also enjoyed staying active and was extremely athletic. There was nothing Harry loved more though, than being with his family. He was a loving, kind, bright spirit that was uplifting to any one who needed him, and for this he will be deeply missed.
Besides his loving wife and mother, Harry is survived by his siblings, Amy Keating and her husband Eric, Joshua Young, Cameron Garfield and Devon Garfield as well as Glenn Rokosz and Kristin Emmons; his maternal grandmother, Mary Nason; his dear niece Lily Keating, who was the light of his life, as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.
MILLIKEN - Friends and family are invited to call at the DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., Dracut, on Thursday, May 2 from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Harry's Graveside Service will be held on Friday, May 3 at 10 a.m. in Lowell Cemetery, 77 Knapp Ave., Lowell.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 30, 2019