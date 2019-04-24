|
Loving husband, father,
brother and friend Harry S. Vassilakos, 63, of Lexington, but for many years a resident of Lowell, passed away peacefully Saturday April 13, 2019 at Golden Pond Assisted Living Facility in Hopkinton, Massachusetts with his family by his side after a long battle with Chronic Lyme Disease.
He was the beloved husband of Kathleen M. (Dunleavy) Vassilakos with whom he recently celebrated their 33rd wedding anniversary.
Born in Lowell, Massachusetts, November 2, 1955, a son of the late Gregory H. and the late Effie (Koukias) Vassilakos, Harry attended Lowell schools and was a graduate of Lowell High School Class of 1973.
He continued his studies at U/Mass Lowell where he received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Finance and went on to Babson College where he attained his Masters in Business Administration in 1979.
Harry stayed active in helping others through his mentoring of graduate students at U/Mass Lowell business school as a member of their Advisory Board. He was also a former member of the Parent Board at Lawrence Academy.
An accomplished golfer, Harry was a member of both the Lowell High and U/Mass Lowell golf teams. Harry followed his passion for golf throughout his life as a former committee member for the U/Mass Lowell golf tournament and enjoyed playing and winning several charity golf tournaments over the years including his beloved Pawtucketville Open.
Prior to his retirement, he was the Director of Sales and Development at Atlantic Gelatin/Kraft Foods where he worked for over 35 years.
Through his position with Philip Morris and later Kraft Foods, Harry helped in funding for the Arts in New England including the Wang Theatre, Alvin Ailey Dance Troupe, the House of Hope, Merrimack Repertory Theatre, UTEC and helped spearhead the National Youth Sports Program at U/Mass Lowell.
Among his many interests, Harry had a real passion for music and attended several concerts over the years with his wife, family and friends.
Besides his wife, he is survived by his daughter Alexandra G. Vassilakos of Los Angeles, CA; two sisters Mary Ann Olivera and her husband Anthony of Twenty Nine Palms , CA and Valerie Arsenault of Andover; a brother Stephen G. Vassilakos of Paris, France; two sister-in-laws Eileen Sharples Dunleavy of New Bedford, MA and Joan Gatzimas of Westford; a brother-in-law James Dunleavy of Capitan, NM; several aunts, nieces, nephews, and cousins. At the request of the family all funeral services were private. E-condolences at www.odonnellfuneralhome.com. Those wishing may make contributions in his memory to the International Lyme and Associated Diseases Society. Arrangements by the O'DONNELL FUNERAL HOME – Lowell (978) 458-8768.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 24, 2019