Harucha Gingras

of Westford; 76



WESTFORD - Harucha (Chon) Gingras, age 76, passed away on Sunday, Feb 17, 2019 at St. Joseph Hospital in Nashua, surrounded by her loving family, after a period of declining health. She was the wife of the late Richard J. Gingras who passed away in 2004.



She was born and raised in Seoul, South Korea on Jan. 4, 1943. After she met and married her husband, Harucha moved to the United States in the early 1970's and made her home in Westford where she resided for many years.



Earlier in her life, she was an assembly line inspector at Murray Printing where she worked for many years and later retired from Suburban Manor in Concord, where she was employed as a nurse aide. Harucha enjoyed spending much of her time with her friends at the Cameron Senior Center in Westford. She also enjoyed playing bingo, sewing and cooking but above all, her greatest joy was raising her two boys and watching them experience the world.



She is survived by her two sons, John Gingras and his wife, Jessica of Nashua and Paul Gingras and his fiance, Nicki Monahan and her son, Nicholas of Westford; four sisters-in-law, Diane Talbot of Hudson, Jean Stone of Leominster, Susan Farrell of Burlington and Nancy Gingras of Laconia, NH; a brother-in-law, Gerard Gingras of Center Sandwich, NH; also many nieces, nephews and dear friends.



GINGRAS - Family and friends are invited to honor and remember Harucha at the J. A. HEALY SONS FUNERAL HOME, 57 N. Main St., WESTFORD, on Friday, Feb. 22 from 4 to 8pm with a celebration of her life to take place at 7:30pm. Interment will take place on Monday morning, Feb. 25 at 10 o'clock at St. Catherine Cemetery, Westford. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cameron Senior Center, P.O. Box 2223, Westford, MA 01886.