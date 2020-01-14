|
Harvey F. "Bucky" Lepine, age 71, a longtime resident of Lowell died Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Lowell General Hospital following a brief illness.
He was born in Lowell on March 8, 1948, and was a son of the late Harvey Lepine and Irene B. (Briere) (Kiernan) Lepine. He received his education in Lowell schools. Later on in life, he decided to continue his education and earned an associate degree from Middlesex Community College and a bachelor's degree in psychology from University of Massachusetts at Amherst. He was very proud of these accomplishments.
Prior to his retirement, Bucky was a self employed house painter for many years.
He was an avid walker and he enjoyed reading the bible. His greatest joy came from spending time in the company of his loving family, who remember him for his heart of gold and willingness to help anyone in need.
Bucky is survived by his three sisters, Carol Lavigne and her husband Paul of Lowell, Patricia Correia of Dracut, and Debra Montbleau of Dracut; and many nieces and nephews.
He was also the brother of the late Dennis Lepine and Robert Kiernan.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Bucky's Life Celebration at the MCKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street, Lowell, on Thursday from 9:00 until 11:00 AM followed by his Funeral Service at St. Joseph Cemetery Chapel, 96 Riverneck Rd., Chelmsford at 11:45 AM. Burial in St. Joseph Cemetery. For condolences and directions, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 14, 2020