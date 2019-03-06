Services McKenna-Ouellette Funeral Home 327 Hildreth Street Lowell , MA 01850 (978) 458-6183 Visitation 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Harmony Hall 1660 Lakeview Ave Dracut , MA View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Michael Church 543 Bridge Street Lowell , MA View Map Burial 11:30 AM St. Joseph Cemetery 96 Riverneck Road Chelmsford , MA View Map Resources More Obituaries for Harvey Gagnon Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Harvey J. Gagnon

of Dracut; 87



DRACUT - Harvey J. Gagnon passed away peacefully on March 1, 2019, With his loving family by his side. He was 87. Harvey was one of ten children born on March 25, 1931 to the late Albert J. and Corine B. (Loiselle) Gagnon. The family moved to Dracut in 1938 and Harvey graduated from Dracut High School in 1949. He was a longtime communicant at St. Michael's Church, Lowell, serving as lector and Eucharistic minister.



Harvey's beloved wife and eternal sweetheart, Loyce, predeceased him in 2017. They married in 1953 at St. Theresa's Church in Dracut. Harvey then enlisted in the United States Army and the newlyweds headed overseas to France where their first child, Harvey Jr., was born. They returned to Dracut in October 1955 and settled into raising their ever-growing family. Over the years, Harvey and Loyce's home became the gathering spot for all life's celebrations and holidays. Family, friends and neighbors could drop in anytime and feel welcomed. In the warm weather most activities took place in the 'barn' or around the pool. As the temperatures dropped the four-season porch became the social hub.



Harvey was devoted to his family, his church, and community. His strong sense of duty and civic obligation carried over into all aspects of his life. Prior to retirement, Harvey was president and general manager for A.J. Gagnon & Sons, Inc., providing school bus transportation for Dracut Public Schools for over 30 years. Never one to just kick back and relax, Harvey continued to serve his hometown as an active member of various town committees, foundations, and civic organizations, including the Dracut Alumni Association, Dracut Grange, Dracut Historic Commission, Dracut Historical Society, Community Preservation Committee and the Rotary Club which he joined in 1971. He was a member of the Dracut Scholarship Foundation Board from 1964 - 2004 before retiring as director emeritus. He proudly served on the Permanent Building Committee as chairman overseeing many ambitious projects, including the Library addition, the newly constructed Town Hall, Police Station, Junior High School and Senior High School renovations. Harvey didn't hesitate to involve the family in these efforts, sharing progress reports or enlisting the children and grandchildren. In 2017, he was the recipient of the Varnum Award for his exemplary volunteerism and civic engagement.



Although he stepped down from most committee obligations in recent years, the Dracut Historical Society continued to be a labor of love. Harvey was a dedicated member filling various roles, and was always an energetic participant in all activities. One of his proudest achievements was spearheading the Harmony Hall move from Collinsville to its current location adjoining the Historical Society building in 1994. Harmony Hall was fully renovated and modernized and currently hosts a full schedule of community functions. Harvey continued to be an active member of the organization, and this past year was proud to hand over his duties to the new president, grandson Patrick Cox.



Harvey leaves seven devoted children and their spouses: Harvey "Joe" Gagnon, Jr. and Karen of Dracut, Michele Gagnon and Jim Coates of Lyndeborough, NH, Kimberly and Mike Kelley, Leslie and Bob Cox, Kellie and Ted Matte, Melanie and John Hire, Natalie and Paul Brown all of Dracut. He also leaves an 'adopted daughter' Tatiana Daza and her son Zach Zeledon.



Pépère, or "Pep" as some called him, will be greatly missed by his 19 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. His grandchildren are, Melissa Alexa and husband Jay, Michael Gagnon and wife Linda, Kerrie Gagnon, Jeremy Auger and LeaAnn Hubert, Jonathon Costos and wife Amber, Joseph Cox and wife Catie, Kaitlyn Moriarty and husband Sean, Robert Cox and Kayle Aubrey, Patrick Cox, T.J. Matte III and wife Katie, Grace Matte and Tim Kosik, Timothy Hire and Dani Sweet, Lindsey Hire and fiancé Josh Bergeron, Jeffrey Hire, Paul Brown, Logan Brown and Erica Paquette, Troy Brown, Elizabeth Brown, and Reed Brown. His great-grandchildren are Coby, Jaycob and Kali Alexa; Ryleigh, Paige, Cole, and Drew Gagnon; Bellajean Costos; Ethan, Felicity and Everett Cox; Theodore Matte; Ryan Brown; and Maverick Brown; brothers and sisters, Jean Kendall, Doris Crider, Albert J. Gagnon, Jr., Robert Gagnon all of Dracut, Donald Gagnon of Florida, Gerald Gagnon of Conway, NH, Diane Gormley of Glendale, AZ and Denis Gagnon of So. Carolina. He was the brother of the late Shirley Lagasse who died in 2009.



GAGNON - Relatives and friends will be received on Friday from 4 until 8 PM at Harmony Hall, 1660 Lakeview Ave. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday at 10:00 AM in St. Michael Church, 543 Bridge St., Lowell. Kindly meet directly at church. Burial in St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dracut Scholarship Foundation, PO Box 117, Dracut or the Dracut Historical Society, 1660 Lakeview Ave., Dracut MA 01826. For directions and condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com. Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries