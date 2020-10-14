NASHUA, NH
Hazel A. (Skinner) Palmer, age 85, a resident of Nashua, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at the Huntington at Nashua. She was the beloved wife of the late Lt. Col. Raymond R. Palmer, Jr. with whom she shared 64 years of marriage until his passing in 2019. Hazel was born on September 1, 1935 in Dallas, TX, and was a daughter of the late Dr. John A. and Shirley C. (Carr) Skinner. She was a proud Texan who traveled the world as an US Air Force military wife. She began her education at Southern Methodist University and completed her MBA at Western New England University. She was a cost analyst for US Air Force contracts with Boeing and was named cost estimator of the year for New England in 1992. Hazel was a vibrant, animated, loving person with many wide ranging interests. In particular, she was a devout, spiritual woman who loved the Lord. She served Him in The Order of St. Luke Healing Ministry, in Cursillo and in Bible study groups which she led with her husband, Ray. When she turned forty, Hazel began her athletic career. She ran many marathons, including the Boston Marathon. She competed several times as a triathlete at The National Senior Olympic Games. She was slow but she never quit. She walked her last race in 2017 and came in first in her age group - over 80! Hazel leaves her three children and their families: his daughter, Linda Mayer, her husband, Fred Mayer of Hudson and their children and spouses; Paul Mayer and Jess Ernst of Boston and Maria Mayer Mahoney and Max Mahoney of San Francisco, California, her daughter, Kathryn Morris and her husband Jerrold Morris of Salem, NH, and their children and their partners; Angelique Morris and Russell Young of Lowell, MA, Rachel Morris and Steve Gioe of North Providence, RI, and Daniel Morris of Londonderry, NH, her son, Mark Palmer, Mark's partner Catherine Nickola and Mark's children; Brittany Palmer and her husband, Ryan Erwin of Tacoma, WA, Christopher Palmer of Manchester, NH, and Marisa Palmer of Debary, FL. She is also survived by her sister-in-law and brother-in-law Gail and Bill Cobb, and by her sisters-in-law Nancy Palmer and Shirley Palmer all of Texas. Hazel's family would like to gratefully acknowledge all the devoted caregivers at the Kent Wing of the Huntington at Nashua for their wonderful care over the years. We also extend our deepest thanks to Caren Vitagliano, Judith Otono and Marion Cassidy of Visiting Angels for their devotion and professionalism.
Visiting Hours
Will be held TODAY, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, from 5pm to 7pm at the BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD. Funeral Services and Interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her name to The Order of St. Luke the Physician, an ecumenical Christian healing ministry at osltoday.org
or to the Rails-to-Trails Conservancy at railstotrails.org
. Funeral director Paul A. Hardy, Jr. For directions and online condolences visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM
and find us on Facebook. View the online memorial for Hazel A. Palmer