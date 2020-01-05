|
|
Loving Mother, Grandmother,
Great-Grandmother
Chelmsford
Hazel J. (Abrahamson) Collins, a lifelong resident of Chelmsford, died unexpectedly December 29, 2019, in Concord, NH, aged 89 years. She was the beloved wife of the late Thomas A. Collins Sr., with whom she had celebrated 57 years of marriage.
Born in Lowell, December 21, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Frederick E. and Eva L. (Carlson) Abrahamson. She received her education in the Chelmsford School system.
She enjoyed gardening, camping, sailing, and summering on Lake Winnipesaukee in Moultonborough, NH. An avid bird watcher, Hazel was a longtime member of The National Audubon Society.
She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Thomas A. Jr. and Vickie Collins of Gilford, NH, and a beloved daughter, Cynthia L. Collins of Clinton, MA. Three cherished grandchildren, Stacey M. DeBonville and her husband Mitch of Bedford, NH, Joshua J. Collins of Bedford, NH, and Matthew T. Collins and his wife Nikki of Dracut. Four great-grandchildren, Colby M. Collins, Lucas H. DeBonville, Logan M. DeBonville, and Nicholas J. Collins. She was the sister of the late Doris Kimball.
Collins
Friends will be received at the MORSE-BAYLISS Funeral Home, 122 Princeton Boulevard, Lowell, on Wednesday from 4 to 8 PM. Hazel's Funeral Service will be held at the funeral home on Thursday at 11 AM. Interment following service in West Chelmsford Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, friends who wish may make memorial donations in her name to: Dr. Franklin Perkins school, 971 Main St., Lancaster, MA 01523 (www.perkinsprograms.org/donate). Funeral Director, Frederick W. Healy. Please visit Hazel's Life Tribute at www.morsebaylissfuneralhome.com
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 5, 2020