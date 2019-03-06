Helen Archinski Graham

11/3/1931- 3/3/2019



Helen Archinski Graham passed away on March 3, 2019. She was born on November 3, 1931 in Lowell, MA.



She was the daughter of Luke Archinski and Mary Archinski.



She attended Lowell High School and Lowell General School of nursing.



She had a rewarding career as head nurse at Lowell General Hospital Operating room.



She was proceeded in death by her loving husband Arthur Graham.



She had an outgoing personality, friendly, never afraid to say what was on her mind. Helen will be dearly missed by family and friends alike.



She is survived by: Tom and Laurie Graham, Bobbi and David Graham Weibright, Sandy and Tim Gallagher. Grandchildren, Shannon Montgomery, Jackie Burnham, Courtney Gallagher, Amanda Gallagher, Kevin Weibright, Kyle Weibright. Helen's most recent addition great- grandchild, Quinn Montgomery which was the light of her life.



In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The Park Danforth, 777 Stevens Ave., Portland, ME 04103.



The family will be holding a memorial service at a future date at St. Mary's Cemetary in Tewksbury, MA.