Helen B. "Beverly" (Callahan) Chafe
of Pelham, NH; formerly of Chelmsford, MA
PELHAM, NH - Helen B. "Beverly" (Callahan) Chafe, 82, of Pelham, NH and a former 50 year resident of Chelmsford, passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019 following a period of declining health. She was the beloved wife of the late Stuart P. Chafe.
Beverly was born in Woburn on November 24, 1936, one of thirteen children of the late Bernard and Barbara (Connelly) Callahan.
She was a former longtime and active communicant of St. Mary Church in Chelmsford.
Beverly spent the majority of her life tending to the needs of her home and family. She enjoyed cooking and reading.
Beverly is survived by her three children; Eric Chafe and his wife Jennifer of Hudson, NH, Laura Carroll and her husband Kevin of Westford, and Cory Chafe and his wife Megan of Pelham, NH, six grandchildren; Keith, Kenneth, and Kaden Chafe, Piper Marmion, and Lily and Jacob Chafe.
It being Beverly's wish there was no visitation. A private graveside service for the family was held at Pine Ridge Cemetery in Chelmsford. Donations may be made in Beverly's name to the , 480 Pleasant St., Watertown, MA 02472.
Arrangements by BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, CHELMSFORD. For online condolences please visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 12, 2019