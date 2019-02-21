Helen (Dirubbo) Beauregard

of Westford, formerly of Stark, NH



Helen Beauregard, 87, of Westford, MA passed way peacefully Monday, February 18, 2019 at her home, surrounded by her loving family; her husband Frank, Lorene, Ron, Wayne, Leslie, Nicole, Kyle, Corey, Brianna and Raquel.



She was married to Frank Beauregard with whom she would have celebrated their 69th wedding anniversary on July 2, 2019.



Born in Tewksbury, she was the daughter of the late Peter and Rose (Veiga) Dirubbo. She graduated from Lowell High School with the class of 1949.



She retired from Merrimack Valley MRI, she previously worked at Nabnasset Post Office in Westford.



She was a communicant of St. John the Evangelist Church of N. Chelmsford, MA.



She was a volunteer at Stark Village School in Stark, NH. She loved spending time with family as well as doing crafts and quilting.



Besides her husband, she is survived by her children, Wayne and his wife Leslie Beauregard of Westford, Lorene and her husband Ron McAllister of Westford, Frank and his wife Sandy Beauregard of Townsend, and Lisa Duggan of Westford, Lynn Milliken of Florida, and her brother, William Dirubbo of Amesbury, 12 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.



She was the sister of the late Peter Dirubbo.



BEAUREGARD - Helen Beauregard of Westford, MA died Feb. 18, 2019. Visiting hours Saturday. 9 to 11 A.M. followed by a Funeral Service at 11:00 A. M. at the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD, Memorials in her memory may be made to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham MA 02452 or at www.alzmass.org. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com. Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary