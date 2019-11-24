|
Helen Clarita "Claire" (Erlandsen) Davis, 86, a resident of Westford since 2001, passed away on Sunday, November 17, 2019, with her loving family by her side. She was the beloved wife of David L. Davis, with whom she shared 63 years of marriage.
Born in Brooklyn, NY on July 8, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Oscar N. and Helen A. (Schatvet) Erlandsen.
At an early age, Claire developed a love for horseback riding and while in High School and beyond, gave lessons at the Thomas School of Horsemanship in Huntington, NY. She was raised in Garden City, NY, and enjoyed fox hunting in the then rural areas of Long Island, NY. She maintained her passion for horses her whole life, serving as a trainer, judge, and steward at horse shows for over 50 years in New York and locally.
Claire was a 1955 graduate of Mt. Holyoke College receiving a Political Science Degree. She was employed as an engineering aide at the Sperry Gyroscope Company in Lake Success, NY, where she met her husband. While living in New York she took courses at the Fashion Institute of Technology in NYC (FIT) in order to make her daughter's wedding and concert gowns. Other hobbies included cooking, hooking wool rugs, knitting, making faux-Fabergé eggs and porcelain painting.
Upon retirement, Claire and David moved to Westford, and in 2002, opened the Pine Needles Bed and Breakfast which they operated for 14 years. A gourmet chef, Claire would treat her guests to a variety of over 20 hot breakfast entrees.
A loving wife and devoted mother, she leaves her husband, David L Davis, and two children, Carolyn Davis Fryer and her husband John Fryer of Westford and Jeffrey Pearson Davis and his wife Joan (Cullen) Davis of Chappaqua, NY; three grandchildren, David Fryer of Maynard, Michael Fryer of Westford and John Davis of Buffalo, NY; a brother, Eric Erlandsen of Kaiserslautern, Germany; a cousin, Helen (Schatvet) Ullmann of Acton; also multiple nieces and nephews. She was a sister of the late Peter and Timothy "Tim" Erlandsen.
It being her request, funeral services will be private. As an expression of sympathy, donations in her name may be made to: The Cameron Senior Center, 20 Pleasant St., Westford, MA 01886. For condolences, please visit www.healyfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to the J.A. HEALY SONS FUNERAL HOME, 57 N Main Street, Westford.
Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 24, 2019