of Lowell LOWELL Helen D. (McCue) Perigny, 78, of Lowell, MA, died Friday, May 10, 2019, at the Westford House in Westford, MA.
She was married to the late Raymond J. Perigny who died January 7, 2017.
Born in Lowell, she was the daughter of the late George and Mary McCue. She graduated from Lowell High School and was a lifelong resident of Lowell.
Helen retired from General Signal of Westford in 1999.
She was a member and a former Eucharistic Minister at Sacred Heart Parish of Lowell.
Helen was a member of the Knickerbocker Club of Lowell. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She was an avid Red Sox fan.
Besides her husband, she is survived by three sons, Raymond Scott Perigny of Lowell, MA, Donald and his wife, Sandra Perigny of Litchfield, NH and James Perigny and his fiancée, Amanda Sellers of Groton, MA; one daughter, Julie and her husband, Stephen Carrier of Leominster, MA; two sisters, Mary and her husband, Robert Johnson of Durham, NC and Marguerite and her husband, Matthew McCafferty of Chelmsford, MA; two sisters-in-law, Cecile McCue of Little River, SC, and Shirley and her husband, George Gentle of Tewksbury, MA; nine grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Helen was the sister of the late George McCue who died March 3, 2015.
The family wants to thank the staff at the Westford House for their professional care and support they provided Helen and their family. PERIGNY, Helen D. (McCue) Perigny of Lowell, MA died Friday, May 10th. Visiting hours Tues. 3 to 7 P.M. Funeral Wed. at 9am from the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD, with a Funeral Mass at 10am at The Holy Family Parish, 30 Grafton St., Lowell. Burial in St. Joseph Cemetery, Chelmsford. Memorials may be made in her name to , Grand Central Station, PO Box 4777, New York, NY 10163-4777. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 12, 2019