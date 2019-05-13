Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Helen D. Perigny

Helen D. Perigny Obituary
Helen D. Perigny of Lowell

Of Lowell, MA, Helen D. (McCue) Perigny, died Friday, May 10th. Visiting hours Tues. 3 to 7 PM. Funeral Wed. at 9am from the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD, with a Funeral Mass at 10am at The Holy Family Parish, 30 Grafton St., Lowell. Burial in St. Joseph Cemetery, Chelmsford. Memorials may be made in her name to , Grand Central Station, PO Box 4777, New York, NY 10163-4777. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com
Published in Lowell Sun on May 13, 2019
