Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church Member
ACTON: Helen (Christides) Dabilis, age 85, recently of Acton, formerly of Chelmsford, passed away at the Life Care Center of Acton on Wednesday, June 17, 2020.
Born in Astoria, New York, she was the daughter of the late John Christides and the late Angela Christides.
Helen was raised in the Jones Beach area on Long Island, NY, and attended local schools.
Following high school, she later attended Bentley College, where she majored in Interior Design.
Helen worked at the former Filene's store at the Burlington Mall and Macy's Store at the Pheasant Lane Mall in Nashua, NH.
Helen attended the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Lowell, where she was a member of the Philoptochos Group.
She enjoyed playing tennis and vacationing at Rye Beach.
Helen was the wife of the late George Dabilis.
Helen is survived by three children, James Dabilis of Chelmsford, Stephen Dabilis of Tewksbury, and Christine Dabilis-Kemos of Laconia, NH; her sister, Christina Christides of Keene, NH; six grandchildren, Samantha, Steven and George Kemos, Steven Dabilis and his wife Kelly, Brett Dabilis, and Demi-Marie Dabilis; two great grandchildren, Liam and Logan Dabilis; also many extended family members.
A graveside service for Helen will be held Tuesday, June 23 at 11:30 a.m. the Westlawn Cemetery, Lowell.
Arrangements entrusted to Farmer & Dee Funeral Home, Tewksbury. www.farmeranddee.com
Published in Lowell Sun on Jun. 19, 2020.