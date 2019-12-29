|
Helen "Elly" Duff
With sad hearts we announce the departure of our dear mother, Helen 'Elly' Dorothy Duff, née Mezzanotti. Elly passed peacefully at her home in Marshfield, MA. on December 17, 2019 surrounded by her children. She was 86 years old. Helen was born in Fitchburg, MA. on January 10, 1933 to the late Albert and Emmanuelle 'Helen' Mezzanotti and was raised in the Glendale neighborhood of Worcester, MA. She graduated from Regis College in 1955 with a B.A degree. Elly met her future husband, the late John B. Duff, working at the Jersey shore in the summer of 1951. John and Helen were married in October 1955. The family settled in Livingston, NJ where Helen raised 5 children while volunteering at her children's school as a teacher, basketball referee and Girl Scout leader for her daughter's troop. In 1976, the Duff family moved to Lowell. Elly sang in the choir at Immaculate Conception Church and made friends throughout the Lowell area before relocating to Duxbury where she raised her sixth child Emily Anne. Elly enjoyed working the polls during elections, and her myriad crafts ranging from quilting, to knitting, sewing and upholstering. She loved riding her bike in Duxbury and hosting her large family for beach weekends, pizza parties and family events all year long. Helen settled in Marshfield MA in 2007, where she could be seen walking even in the most inclement weather until just before her death. She enjoyed reading political columnists daily, listening to the music of big band jazz singers of the 20th century, old movies, and humorous literature. She had a huge sense of humor and a big, hearty laugh. Helen would say that it was her six children who made her the happiest, in no small part by giving her eight beautiful grandchildren whom she loved with all her heart. Helen is survived by her children Michael Duff, Reenie Duff, Patricia Duff Bernacki (Jim Bernacki), John Duff (Jillian Duff), Robert Duff (Gigi Duff) and Emily Duff (Loudon Stearns); her grandchildren Claudia, Nicholas, Henry, Madelaine, Casey, Charlotte, Emma and Kathyrn; her brother Albert Mezzanotti, Jr. (Ann Mezzanotti); and all of her beloved nephews, nieces and extended family.
A memorial will be held for Helen Duff in Duxbury, MA. on July 5, 2020. Please visit www.macdonaldfuneralhome.com where details will be forthcoming.
Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 29, 2019