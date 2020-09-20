1/1
Helen E. Doyle
On Saturday, August 22, 2020, just shy of her 93rd birthday, beloved mother, grandmother and aunt, Helen E. Doyle, passed away after a short stay at the Transitions HospiceCare in Raleigh, NC.

Helen was born in Rochester, NY but spent the majority of her formative years in Brooklyn, NY as one of four siblings. She studied nursing at Brooklyn Hospital and joined the Army Air Corps, before it became the Air Force, as a nurse. She helped shuttle injured soldiers and also their pregnant wives from Europe back to the United States during her military career. She met her husband, Matthew J. Doyle, Jr., a military pilot, while in service.

The Doyle family eventually settled in the suburbs of Boston, MA. Helen worked at Byam School in Chelmsford, MA as a school nurse, where she looked after generations of local children. Matthew and Helen then made Cary, NC their retirement home, where they were warmly welcomed and had many friends.

Matthew predeceased Helen, but she is survived by her oldest sister, Mary, her daughters, Kelly and Kerry, her son-in-law Jeffrey, her grandson, Miles, a number of nieces and nephews and her beloved dog, Spike.

Helen had a great love of animals, including wild birds and her many rescued cats and dogs over the years.

In lieu of flowers, please direct donations in her honor to: Women in Military Service for America Memorial, where several images of Helen as a military nurse are on display https://www.womensmemorial.org/ or The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals https://secure.aspca.org/donate/donate



View the online memorial for Helen E. Doyle

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on Sep. 20, 2020.
