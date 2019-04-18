|
|
of Lowell; 92 LOWELL Helen Elizabeth (Knox) Homen, 92, of Lowell, passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Palm Center after a long illness. She was the beloved widow of the late John Homen who died in 1986.
A daughter of the late John Knox and the late Helen (Irwin) Knox, she was born March 23, 1927, in North Chelmsford, and was raised and educated in North Chelmsford.
Helen worked for the former McGowen Educator Bisquit for twelve years, and was also a home health aid for ten years in the greater Lowell area. Spending time with family and friends was her favorite pastime. She also enjoyed going to the Beach especially at night, and enjoyed crocheting, Bingo, and the Boston Red Sox.
Her survivors include her children, Gerry Homen and his wife, Idelta, of Dracut, Gail Luna and her husband, Roberto, of Lowell, Garry Homen of Billerica, Gloria Homen and her fiancee, Philip Graham, of Lowell, and Glenn Homen and his wife, Karen, of Lowell; her twelve grandchildren; her fifteen great-grandchildren, and her three great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Margaret Gobin of Lowell; many nieces, nephews, and friends including her dear friends Doreen Tanguay and Mary Grady both of Lowell.
She was also the mother-in-law of the late Linda Homen and a sister of the late John Knox. Homen ON FRIDAY, APRIL 19. 2019, YOU ARE INVITED TO HER CALLING HOURS FROM 10 UNTIL 12 NOON AT THE MCDONOUGH FUNERAL HOME, 14 HIGHLAND STREET, LOWELL 978-458-6816. HER FUNERAL SERVICE WILL BE HELD IN THE FUNERAL HOME AT 12 NOON. BURIAL IN FAIRVIEW CEMETERY, MAIN STREET, NORTH CHELMSFORD. MEMORIALS IN HER NAME TO , 129 MORGAN DRIVE, NORWOOD, MA 02062 OR DANA FARBER CANCER, P O BOX 849168, BOSTON MA 02284.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 18, 2019