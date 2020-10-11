Loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Sister and Friend
Helen G. (Gorham) DeRosa, age 71, beloved wife of Raymond J. DeRosa Sr., died unexpectedly Friday at Lowell General Hospital.
She was born in Boston, May 24, 1949 a daughter of the late Matthew P. and Helen Gloria (Russell) Gorham and was raised in Billerica before moving to N. Chelmsford and Tuftonborough, NH.
Helen was employed as an Administrator at Fresenius Medical Care in Waltham for 17 years prior to her retirement.
Besides her husband, she is survived by her daughter, LeeAnn Reedy and her partner Michael Hovey of Chelmsford; three sons, Raymond J. DeRosa Jr. and his wife Nichole of Lowell, Ricci DeRosa and his wife Sherrie of Billerica and Jeff DeRosa and his wife Abigail of Swampscott; two sisters, Mary Keefe of Lowell and Jean McElwain of Billerica as well as her nine grandchildren, Nicholas, Hailey, Christopher, Rylie, Addison and Hunter DeRosa, Jacob and Jeremy Reedy and Matthew Choate.
A Funeral Mass will be held Monday at St. Matthew the Evangelist Parish in St. Theresa Church, 466 Boston Rd., Billerica at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. Attendees are required to sign up for the Mass at https://cli.re/ccb-funeral-signup
Per current State guidelines face coverings and social distancing is required while in the church. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association
, www.americanheart.org
Arrangements under the care of the SWEENEY MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, Billerica www.sweeneymemorialfh.com View the online memorial for Helen G. DeRosa