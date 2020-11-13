1/1
Helen Goad
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DRACUT - Mrs. Helen Jean (Hamelin) Goad, 88, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 with her family by her side.

Helen was born on March 24, 1932, in Boston, Massachusetts, a daughter of the late Joseph and Aurora (Demers) Hamelin. She was the wife of the late Franklin W. Goad whom she married on July 15, 1956, and lost after forty-nine years of marriage in April 2005.

Helen attended schools in Lowell, graduating from Lowell Vocational Tech, Class of 1948. She was a longtime resident of Dracut, and an active member at the Dracut Senior Center, where she enjoyed socializing while playing Bingo each week. She was a devoted parishioner at St. Mary Magdalen Church, in Tyngsborough.

Helen worked locally at several different technology companies including Electro-Circuits, Honeywell, Symphonics and prior to her retirement at Wang Labs, as an inspector.

A loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, Helen's legacy is one of kindness, a warm heart and spirit who devoted her life to her family and friends. Always one to say hello to a stranger or greet her family and friends with a friendly smile and open arms. She never missed an opportunity to dance, hold someone's hand, or talk about how proud she was of her family. Helen will be dearly missed.

Helen is pre-deceased by her son, Michael Goad whom she recently lost, her sister, Lillian Bellerose and her brother Frederick Bellerose.

She is survived by her three daughters, Marie Morin husband Arthur, Carol Goad, Cathy Fadden husband Daniel; daughter-in-law, Barbara (Ferchak) Goad; ten grandchildren, Joshua Morin wife Jennifer, Jeslyn Bosca husband Peter, Joeleen Day husband Gregory, Joel Morin wife Julia, Steven Goad, Jason Goad, Samantha Hatfield- Colangelo husband Rhyan, Russell Fadden, Derek Knight wife Breanna, Stefan Knight wife Rose; her great grandchildren, Lena Mason husband Ben, Skyla Morin, Zoe Morin, Maddox Morin, Victoria Morin, Aaron Morin, Isaiah Morin, Harrison Day, Casey Knight and Kaleigh Knight; one great-great grandson, Jack Mason; and her nephew, Joseph Bellerose.

Relatives and friends are invited to her visitation on Sunday November 15, 2020 from 1:00pm to 4:00pm at the M.R. LAURIN FUNERAL HOME, 295 Pawtucket St. Lowell. Her Funeral Mass will be held on Monday November 16th at 11:00am at St Mary Magdalen Church 95 Lakeview Ave. Tyngsborough, Ma. Interment will follow in St Joseph Cemetery, Chelmsford. We are asking all friends to go directly to church the morning of the funeral. IN LIEU OF FLOWERS, donations may be made to Blue H.E.L.P. P.O. Box 539 Auburn,Ma. 01501 U.S. www.bluehelp.org or to Veteran Crisis Line, www.veteranscrisisline.net Funeral arrangements under the direction of Louis M. Fazio III, Scott Laurin, and Richard Laurin



View the online memorial for Helen Goad

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
15
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Laurin Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
16
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St Mary Magdalen Church
Send Flowers
NOV
16
Interment
St Joseph Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Laurin Funeral Home
295 Pawtucket Street
Lowell, MA 01854
(978) 452-0121
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by lowellsun.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved