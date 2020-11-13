DRACUT - Mrs. Helen Jean (Hamelin) Goad, 88, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 with her family by her side.
Helen was born on March 24, 1932, in Boston, Massachusetts, a daughter of the late Joseph and Aurora (Demers) Hamelin. She was the wife of the late Franklin W. Goad whom she married on July 15, 1956, and lost after forty-nine years of marriage in April 2005.
Helen attended schools in Lowell, graduating from Lowell Vocational Tech, Class of 1948. She was a longtime resident of Dracut, and an active member at the Dracut Senior Center, where she enjoyed socializing while playing Bingo each week. She was a devoted parishioner at St. Mary Magdalen Church, in Tyngsborough.
Helen worked locally at several different technology companies including Electro-Circuits, Honeywell, Symphonics and prior to her retirement at Wang Labs, as an inspector.
A loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, Helen's legacy is one of kindness, a warm heart and spirit who devoted her life to her family and friends. Always one to say hello to a stranger or greet her family and friends with a friendly smile and open arms. She never missed an opportunity to dance, hold someone's hand, or talk about how proud she was of her family. Helen will be dearly missed.
Helen is pre-deceased by her son, Michael Goad whom she recently lost, her sister, Lillian Bellerose and her brother Frederick Bellerose.
She is survived by her three daughters, Marie Morin husband Arthur, Carol Goad, Cathy Fadden husband Daniel; daughter-in-law, Barbara (Ferchak) Goad; ten grandchildren, Joshua Morin wife Jennifer, Jeslyn Bosca husband Peter, Joeleen Day husband Gregory, Joel Morin wife Julia, Steven Goad, Jason Goad, Samantha Hatfield- Colangelo husband Rhyan, Russell Fadden, Derek Knight wife Breanna, Stefan Knight wife Rose; her great grandchildren, Lena Mason husband Ben, Skyla Morin, Zoe Morin, Maddox Morin, Victoria Morin, Aaron Morin, Isaiah Morin, Harrison Day, Casey Knight and Kaleigh Knight; one great-great grandson, Jack Mason; and her nephew, Joseph Bellerose.
Relatives and friends are invited to her visitation on Sunday November 15, 2020 from 1:00pm to 4:00pm at the M.R. LAURIN FUNERAL HOME, 295 Pawtucket St. Lowell. Her Funeral Mass will be held on Monday November 16th at 11:00am at St Mary Magdalen Church 95 Lakeview Ave. Tyngsborough, Ma. Interment will follow in St Joseph Cemetery, Chelmsford. We are asking all friends to go directly to church the morning of the funeral. IN LIEU OF FLOWERS, donations may be made to Blue H.E.L.P. P.O. Box 539 Auburn,Ma. 01501 U.S. www.bluehelp.org
or to Veteran Crisis Line, www.veteranscrisisline.net
Funeral arrangements under the direction of Louis M. Fazio III, Scott Laurin, and Richard Laurin View the online memorial for Helen Goad