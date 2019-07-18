Lowell Sun Obituaries
Helen L. Megow
of Burlington; 83

Helen L. Megow, 83, of Burlington, peacefully passed away on July 14, 2019. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband William F. Megow ll of 58 years; her daughter Holly (Megow) Becker and her husband Darrell Becker and their children Chad and Bryce Becker of Va Beach, VA; her daughter Kristen (Megow) Marino and her husband Douglas Marino and their son Justin Marino of Billerica; her sister-in-law Judy Zwicker, and her nephews Jeffrey and Stephen Zwicker; her brother-in-law Lu and his wife Linda Fish Megow and niece Joann Fortier. She is now living in our Heavenly Father's House with her cherished parents Warren and Mildred (Higgins)Zwicker and brother Edwin.

She will be missed by many family and friends. We will remember her fierce love of her 3 grandsons, her passion for gardening, and her fondness of traveling the US and the Canadian Rockies with her family and friends.

The family will have a private graveside service conducted at Chestnut Hill Cemetery, 52 Bedford St., Burlington MA at a time to be determined. Service under the care of Hamel-Lydon Chapel & Cremation Service of MA, Quincy.

As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions maybe sent to Lahey Hospital and Medical Center, directed to the Cancer Care Institute c/o the Philanthropy Dept., 41 Mall Rd., Burlington MA 01805.
Published in Lowell Sun on July 18, 2019
