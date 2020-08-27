1/1
Helen M. Ecklund
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Loving Mother and Grandmother

DRACUT

Helen (Caveney) Ecklund, 86, a resident of Dracut, passed away at her home surrounded by her loving family on Monday, August 24, 2020.

Born in Lowell on June 27, 1934, she was the daughter of the late William and Elizabeth (Tully) Caveney. She was married to the love of her life, Ernest Ecklund, who passed away June 9, 2014.

Helen was a graduate of Lowell High School and Lowell Commercial College and went on to work as an Executive Secretary at GE in Lynn, MA before staying home to raise her family.

With a true zest for life, Helen enjoyed traveling near and far with her husband, family and friends including spending winters in Edgewater, FL. She also cherished her grandchildren and loved to spend time with them.

She is survived by her children: Ernest Ecklund, Jr. of Dracut, Brian Ecklund of Lowell, Lauren Ecklund-Malonis and her husband George Malonis of Dracut, and Stephen Ecklund and his wife Jane DeCastro Ecklund of Denver, Colorado; her grandchildren Eric Barden, Alexandra and Christopher Malonis, Keith Ecklund, and Eric Ecklund, III as well as many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her 11 siblings: William, John, Joseph, Richard, James, Louise, Claire, Mary, Elizabeth, Grace, and Catherine. The family would also like to thank Fran Carvalho, Carmen Rivera and Sue Cortez for their loving support and compassion over the last few years.

ECKLUND—In Dracut, August 24, 2020, Helen M. (Caveney) Ecklund, 86, the wife of the late Ernest Ecklund. It being her wish, there will be no visiting hours. Due to current restrictions, her FUNERAL MASS at The IMMACULATE CONCEPTION CHURCH on SATURDAY will be PRIVATE. As an expression of sympathy, donations in Helen's memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association online at alz.org or via mail to 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

ARRANGEMENTS BY THE

FAY McCABE FUNERAL DIRECTORS

978-459-9222 www.faymccabe.com



View the online memorial for Helen M. Ecklund


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Funeral Mass
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fay McCabe Funeral Home
105 Moore St
Lowell, MA 01852
978-459-9222
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by lowellsun.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved