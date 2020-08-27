Loving Mother and Grandmother
DRACUT
Helen (Caveney) Ecklund, 86, a resident of Dracut, passed away at her home surrounded by her loving family on Monday, August 24, 2020.
Born in Lowell on June 27, 1934, she was the daughter of the late William and Elizabeth (Tully) Caveney. She was married to the love of her life, Ernest Ecklund, who passed away June 9, 2014.
Helen was a graduate of Lowell High School and Lowell Commercial College and went on to work as an Executive Secretary at GE in Lynn, MA before staying home to raise her family.
With a true zest for life, Helen enjoyed traveling near and far with her husband, family and friends including spending winters in Edgewater, FL. She also cherished her grandchildren and loved to spend time with them.
She is survived by her children: Ernest Ecklund, Jr. of Dracut, Brian Ecklund of Lowell, Lauren Ecklund-Malonis and her husband George Malonis of Dracut, and Stephen Ecklund and his wife Jane DeCastro Ecklund of Denver, Colorado; her grandchildren Eric Barden, Alexandra and Christopher Malonis, Keith Ecklund, and Eric Ecklund, III as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her 11 siblings: William, John, Joseph, Richard, James, Louise, Claire, Mary, Elizabeth, Grace, and Catherine. The family would also like to thank Fran Carvalho, Carmen Rivera and Sue Cortez for their loving support and compassion over the last few years.
As an expression of sympathy, donations in Helen's memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
online at alz.org
or via mail to 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
