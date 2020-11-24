1/1
Helen M. Gonsalves
1926 - 2020
Loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt and friend;

Helen M. (Mendes) Gonsalves, of Hudson, NH and formerly of Pelham, NH, passed away peacefully at the All American Assisted Living Facility in Londonderry, NH on Monday November 16, 2020.

She was the beloved wife of the late Roldan L. Gonsalves who died September 22, 2001.

Born in Lowell, Massachusetts, October 27, 1926, a daughter of the late Antonio and the late Cecilia (Picanso) Mendes, she attended Lowell schools and Lowell High School.

Prior to her retirement, Helen was an accounts payable clerk with Raytheon in South Lowell for many years.

A longtime communicant of St. Patrick Church in Pelham, she was also a member of the Pelham Senior Citizens and the Hudson American Legion Post 48 Auxiliary.

However, her great joy was when she was with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Helen is survived by two daughters Rosemary Fennell and husband Edward P. of Colchester, CT and Patricia A. Ledoux and husband Norbert "Pete" of Hudson, NH, a son Ron Gonsalves and wife Laura of Leavenworth, WA; six grandchildren Michael C. Fennell, Kevin R. Fennell and wife Leah, Maria E. Oatley and husband Joseph, Norbert B. Ledoux III and wife Abigail Walker, Jaiya Ellis and partner Kory Jermulowske and Celena Hill and husband Jason; twelve great grandchildren; her brother-in-law John Gonsalves and wife Vivian of Hudson, NH and many nieces, nephews and cousins.



She was also the grandmother of the late David P. Fennell, and sister of the late Leo P. Mendes and his late wife Priscilla and the late Anthony A. Mendes and his late wife Doris.



Due to gathering restrictions, all services were held privately for the family. E-condolences at www.pelhamfuneralhome.com. Those wishing may make contributions in her memory to the Hudson American Legion Post 48 Children and Youth, P.O. Box 157, Hudson, NH 03051. Arrangements by the PELHAM FUNERAL HOME- PELHAM-NH – (603)-635-3333



Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pelham Funeral Home
11 Nashua Road
Pelham, NH 03076
(603) 635-3333
