Loving Mother, Mémère & Great Mémère
Lowell
Helen M. (Noel) Perreault, age 100, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at Palm Center in Chelmsford. She was the wife of the late Raymond F. Perreault who passed away Feb. 28, 2000.
She was born in Lowell on June 7, 1919, a daughter of the late Eugene and Cora (Paquin) Noel. Helen was a lifelong resident of Lowell and a communicant of St. Rita's Parish and the former St. Jean de Baptist Parish.
She retired from Hub Hoisery in Lowell where she had worked for several years and also volunteered at the Lowell Food Pantry. Helen belonged to the Lowell Senior Center where she enjoyed socializing and participating in various activities. She enjoyed arts and crafts, playing bingo and her greatest joy was spending time with her loving family.
She is survived by her three children, Lorraine Bomil and her husband William of Lowell, Richard Perreault of Midlothian, VA; and Pauline D'Urso and her husband Richard of Woodland Hills, CA; seven grandchildren, Christopher Bomil and his companion Lisa Sindoni, Kimberly Bomil, Stacy McLean and her husband Jimmy, Keith Bomil and his companion Devin Curran, Lynette D'Urso and her spouse Pam, Brian D'Urso and his wife Kelly, and Gregory D'Urso and his wife Shana; also fifteen great grandchildren, Two great great grandchildren, a sister-in-law, Rita Ramalho of Lowell, many nieces and nephews, and many dear friends. She was a sister of the late Antoinette Giguere, Maurice Noel, Lindy Noel and Rose Plamondon and mother-in-law of the late Ann Marie Perreault who passed away Aug. 25, 2019.
The family would like to thank the staff at Palm Center for the love, care and support they gave to our mother.
Arrangements
Funeral Services for Helen will be held privately at St. Joseph Cemetery in Chelmsford. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, a Funeral Mass and Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. Those who wish, may donate In her memory to St. Vincent de Paul C/O St. Rita's Parish; 1340 Lakeview Ave., Dracut, MA 01826. Arrangements are in the care of the M. R. Laurin & Son Funeral Home, 295 Pawtucket St., Lowell. To share your thoughts and memories of Helen, please visit www.laurinfuneralhome.com
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 22, 2020