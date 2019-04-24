|
|
Lowell native, artist, Hibernian; 90 LOWELL Helen Marie (Riley) LeDoux died peacefully on April 21 at the age of 90 after two years of declining health. She was a native of Lowell. For the past year she resided at D'Youville Life & Wellness Community.
Helen Marie's life was characterized by a devotion to family, friends and heritage; a love of literature, art, and design; a deep faith in a loving God; and a sustained commitment to hard work and service to others.
Helen Marie was born on December 23, 1928, to Charles P. and Helen V. (Normile) Riley. She went to the Oaklands, Moody and Lowell High Schools, graduating with the class of 1946. Following two years of study at Fisher Junior College, she worked as an assistant to Boston architect John P. Heffernan.
In 1952, Helen Marie married Lowell native Henry E. LeDoux, who predeceased her in 2009 after 57 years of marriage. Over the next decade, they had four children. She was a clerk with the Commonwealth's Division of Employment Security, and retired after twenty years.
Mrs. LeDoux was a life-long communicant at Immaculate Conception Church, and an active member of its Women's Guild. She was a proud member of the Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians and served for many years as Historian.
She is survived by her children (and their spouses): Laurence J. (and Susan) of Westford; Mark S. (and William Albinger) of Somerville; Suzanne M. (LeDoux) Lepke (and Geoffrey) of Chelmsford; and David C. (and Kimberly) of Lowell; four grandchildren: Shannon (LeDoux) LeLacheur (and Matthew) of Lowell; Erin LeDoux (and Corey Betty) of Hudson NH; Kayla (LeDoux) Boumel (and Jeffrey) of Chelmsford; and Alexander LeDoux of Lowell; and four great-grandchildren: Katelyn, Dylan and Emily Ann LeLacheur; and Henry Boumel.
She also leaves her brother Charles P. Riley, Jr. of Rye, NH; two nieces and a nephew; and five great-nieces and six great-nephews. LeDOUX Helen Marie (Riley) LeDoux, beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother of Lowell, April 21. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to her Funeral Mass, to be celebrated Friday, April 26 at 10:00am in the Immaculate Conception Church, 144 East Merrimack St., Lowell. At her request, all other services are private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to: Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians, c/o Scholarship Fund, PO Box 8575, Lowell, MA 01853; or D'Youville Life & Wellness Community, c/o D'Youville Foundation, 981 Varnum Ave., Lowell, MA 01854. Arrangements are through the Tewksbury Funeral Home, (978) 851-2950. tewksburyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 24, 2019